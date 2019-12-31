HOLTVILLE — Un representante de los Servicios de Protección para Adultos del condado notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil a las 10:30 de la mañana del sábado 28 de diciembre que un residente de Blossom Valley Inn, según los informes, tenía una herida abierta en el pie con gusanos, según los registros de llamadas de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los Servicios de Protección para Adultos remitieron el asunto a la Oficina del alguacil ya que la agencia no investiga incidentes en centros de atención a largo plazo, según los registros policiacos.
