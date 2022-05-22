EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció ante la policia local el robo de 15 mil dólares por parte de una persona cuidadora de un par de adultos mayores.
La denuncia fue presentada a las 11 de la mañana de este sábado 21 de mayo en una residencia de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo al reporte, la sospechosa presuntamente habría tomado el dinero de una cuenta bancaria.
La pareja, una mujer de 88 y 89 años de edad, denunció a un cuidador de 65 años.
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayores detalles por parte de la policia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.