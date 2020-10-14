EL CENTRO — Dinero en efectivo y varios artículos fueron reportados como robados de un automóvil.
El hurto se reportó a las 11 de la mañana del lunes 12 de octubre en el 590 de Avenida Holt poniente.
La parte denunciante informó a las autoridades que una persona sustrajo una cartera con varios documentos, así como 500 dólares en efectivo, tarjetas bancarias y dos teléfonos.
Así mismo, se registró el robo de una identificación y una tarjeta del Seguro Social.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el presunto ladrón forzó la cerraduras de una de las puertas.
