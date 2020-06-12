EL CENTRO — Un Ford Fusion, modelo 2019, color gris, fue reportado como robado en El Centro.
El propietario notificó a la policía local sobre el incidente a las 5:45 de la tarde de este miércoles 10 de junio, indican registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente se registró en el 448 de la Avenida Commercial.
El propietario dijo creer que su vehículo fue robado entre las 4:40 de la madrugada y las 5 de la tarde del miércoles.
