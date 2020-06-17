EL CENTRO — Un automóvil fue reportado como robado la mañana de este martes 16 de junio, según indican registros policiacos.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el incidente fue reportado a las 10:16 de la mañana en el 1251 de Calle Vine.
Una persona denunció el robo de un Nissan Altima, color gris.
En el robo presuntamente participaron personas que se trasladaban en una camioneta color gris.
El robo ocurrió alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana.
El sospechoso, quien vestía ropa color oscuro, tomó las llaves del automóvil sin permiso y huyó del lugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.