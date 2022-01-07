EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la mañana de este jueves el robo de un convertidor catalítico del interior de un negocio.
La denuncia fue presentada a las 11 de la mañana de este 6 de enero en el negocio Acuity Eye Group, situado en el 1420 de calle Ocotillo Drive, indican registros policiacos.
La parte quejosa dijo a la policía que del lugar fueron robados cables eléctricos de un vehículo color negro, modelo 2014, que se encontraba en el negocio.
El robo ocurrió entre las 7:30 de la mañana del 28 de diciembre y la hora de la denuncia.
El lugar cuenta con cámaras de seguridad, las cuales al parecer no funcionan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.