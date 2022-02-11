EL CENTRO — El convertidor catalítico de un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este jueves, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente fue denunciado a la policía a las 3:46 de la tarde en un negocio situado en Avenida Ross.
La parte denunciante dijo que el aparato de un Ford F-250, color blanco, fue robado entre las 5 de la tarde del miércoles y las 5:30 de la tarde de este jueves.
El convertidor tiene un precio estimado de 850 dólares.
El denunciante dijo carecer de información sobre el sospechoso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.