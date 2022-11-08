EL CENTRO — El robo de un convertidor catalítico de un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este lunes 7 de noviembre.
La parte afectada presentó la denuncia ante la policía de El Centro a las 4:47 de la tarde en un domicilio ubicado sobre la cuadra 300 de calle Main Poniente.
El afectado indicó que el convertidor catalítico de su Ford F150, color blanco, modelo 2001, fue sustraído del lugar.
El afectado dijo haber descubierto la falta del aparato alrededor de la una de la tarde del pasado 6 de noviembre.
El denunciante dijo carecer de imágenes de los presuntos ladrones o conocer el valor del artículo.
