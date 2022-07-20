EL CENTRO — El robo de un convertidor catalítico fue denunciado la mañana de este martes 19 de julio.
Según indican registros de la policía, el incidente ocurrió en las instalaciones de Womanhaven.
Gina Rodríguez, directora del lugar, informó a las autoridades que el artefacto, valuado en unos 600 dólares, fue robado de un Toyota Camry, modelo 2021, propiedad de la organización.
El robo ocurrió entre el pasado 12 de julio y este martes.
La parte denunciante dijo carecer de datos que lleven al arresto del presunto ladrón.
