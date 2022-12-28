EL CENTRO — El convertidor catalítico de un vehículo propiedad de una organización religiosa fue sustraído, indican registros policiacos.
De acuerdo a reportes de la policía local, el incidente fue denunciado a las 10:14 de la mañana de este martes 27 de diciembre en la iglesia Comunitaria de Cristo, ubicada en el 590 al poniente de Avenida Orange.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el aparato fue robado de una camioneta Ford E-350, color blanco.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que el robo ocurrió la mañana del viernes 23 de diciembre.
Además, el afectado afirmó contar con imágenes del robo.
