EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció el robo de un convertidor catalítico de un vehículo en esta ciudad.
Registros de la policía indican que la parte afectada, quien es una mujer de 45 años de edad, denunció el robo del aparato de un Honda Accord, color rojo, modelo 2007, de cuatro puertas.
El robo ocurrió entre el viernes 20 y el domingo 22 de enero.
La denunciante dijo que se encontraba enferma por varios días, por lo cual no había manejado su vehículo.
Sin embargo, posteriormente se percató que el vehículo hacía ruidos extraños y fue cuando se percató del robo del convertidor catalítico.
