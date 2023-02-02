EL CENTRO — Cuatro convertidores catalíticos fueron robados de vehículos propiedad de una tienda ubicada al sur de el centro.
El incidente fue denunciado ante las autoridades minutos después del mediodía de este martes 31 de enero.
La parte denunciante informó a la policía que una persona desconocida presuntamente sustrajo cuatro convertidores catalíticos de vehículos propiedad de la empresa Home Depot.
El valor de los convertidores supera los 12 mil dólares, indican registros policiacos.
Los vehículos que se encontraban en el estacionamiento de la tienda son propiedad de la compañía.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.