EL CENTRO — Los convertidores catalíticos de tres vehículos fueron sustraídos por personas desconocidas de un negocio ubicado al sur de la ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 10:13 de la mañana de este jueves 20 de enero.
El incidente se registró en la tienda Home Depot, situada sobre Avenida Wake.
Una persona denunció que los sospechosos robaron los convertidores catalíticos de una camioneta Ford E350, color amarillo, una Ford E350, color blanco, y una GMC Savanna, color amarillo.
El robo ocurrió entre el 7 y el 12 de enero.
La parte denunciante dijo carecer de imágenes del robo.
