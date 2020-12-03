EL CENTRO — La gerente de Petco de esta ciudad fue denunciada por personal de la gerencia regional por presuntamente haber cometido un robo.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 2:55 de la tarde de este martes 1 de diciembre en la tienda situada en el 532 al oriente del Camino Danenberg.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el representante regional de prevención de pérdidas denunció a la gerente, quien presuntamente admitió haber cometido el robo de unos 2 mil dólares.
Según el reporte, la parte denunciante solicitó la presencia de una unidad policiaca en la tienda.
La gerente fue identificada como Kelly Aguilera, quien dentro de un mes cumple 35 años de edad.
De acuerdo a los reportes, la gerente condujo 45 transacciones fraudulentas con un valor superior a los 2 mil dólares.
