EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la mañana de este 18 de enero el robo de herramienta de un vehículo que se encontraba estacionado en el exterior de una tienda departamental.
La denuncia se presentó a las 7:47 de la mañana de este martes, indican registros policiacos.
La parte denunciante dijo que una caja de herramientas fue robada de la parte trasera de un pickup que se encontraba estacionado en Walmart.
El delito ocurrió entre las 6 y las 6:30 de la tarde del lunes 17.
La caja tiene un precio de 200 dólares.
