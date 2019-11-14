EL CENTRO — El robo de un automóvil Honda Accord fue denunciado en la comandancia de policía de esta ciudad.
El incidente se registró a las 9:15 de la noche del martes 12 de noviembre pasado, cuando la parte afectada indicó que el vehículo había permanecido estacionado en el exterior de la tienda JC Penney.
El robo ocurrió entre las 7:45 de la tarde y las 8:30 de la noche.
El vehículo contaba con calcomanías en prácticamente todos los costados, además de llevar sistema de sonido.
Las autoridades registraron el automóvil en el listado de vehículos con reporte de robo del estado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.