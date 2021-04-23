EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció el robo de una motocicleta Suzuki GS550, color púrpura, modelo 1995, y una scooter Yamaha, modelo 2003, color gris, que estaban estacionadas en el área de Ocotillo Drive y Cottonwood Circle, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
La parte afectada dijo creer que los vehículos fueron robados entre las 2 de la madrugada del 5 de abril y las 9 de la noche del martes.
El propietario denunció el robo a la policia el miércoles por la mañana y un oficial presentó un informe del delito.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.