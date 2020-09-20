HEBER — Mientras realizaba un operativo de patrullaje la tarde del viernes, un ayudante del alguacil del condado descubrió que alguien irrumpió en un negocio cerrado en el Centro Imperial ubicado sobre el camino Yourman.
El oficial solicitó refuerzos y al lugar llegaron agentes y policías de El Centro.
Las autoridades descubrieron evidencia de entrada forzada al sitio, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los agentes registraron el edificio, pero no encontraron sospechosos.
Una unidad de investigaciones especiales de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial respondió para investigar, indican registros radiales del condado.
