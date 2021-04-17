EL CENTRO — Un automovilista denunció ante las autoridades locales el robo de la placa de su vehículo.
La denuncia fue presentada a las 11:34 de la mañana de este viernes 16 de abril en la comandancia, situada en Calle Once.
La parte afectada dijo a la policia que la placa de su Kia Sportage fue robada el jueves en su domicilio.
La matrícula 8JKX576 fue ingresada en la lista de robo a vehículos.
