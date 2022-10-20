EL CENTRO — La placa frontal de un vehículo fue reportada como robada la tarde del domingo 17 de octubre.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 7:59 de la tarde en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Calle State.
La parte denunciante dijo haber estacionado su vehículo en el lugar por hora y media.
Al regesar, la parte afectada dijo que la placa no se encontraba en el vehículo.
La placa estaba asegurada con tornillos y marco.
El vehículo no registraba otro daño.
La parte afectada solicitó un reporte a fin de presentarlo ante el Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados para reemplazar la placa.
