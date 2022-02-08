EL CENTRO — Las placas frontal y trasera de un automóvil fueron reportadas como rodadas de un vehículo que se encontraba estacionado en el centro comercial del Valle Imperial.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el hurto fue denunciado a las 9:48 de la mañana de este lunes 7 de febrero.
La parte afectada dijo a las autoridades que las placas del vehículo fueron sustraídas del lugar alrededor de las 10 de la mañana del pasado sábado 5 de febrero.
Las autoridades tomaron nota del caso y registraron el número de placa en una lista estatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.