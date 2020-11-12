HOLTVILLE — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, un remolque fue robado de un lugar no revelado en Holtville, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
El remolque es un Chevrolet Tracker, modelo 2002, color gris, de dos ejes y 16 pies que lleva una placa de California.
El remolque había desaparecido desde el viernes. El propietario notificó al Alguacil del incidente el lunes por la mañana.
El remolque, que estaba valorado en 3 mil dólares, estaba estacionado en un lote abierto en el momento en que fue robado.
