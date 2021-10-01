EL CENTRO — Una persona reportó a la policía de esta ciudad el presunto robo de una señal de tránsito.
La denuncia fue presentada a las 2:15 de la tarde de este jueves 30 de septiembre.
El señalamiento fue sustraído de Calle Quinta y Calle Westwind.
El robo ocurrió entre las 9 de la mañana y las 2:15 de la tarde de este jueves.
Las autoridades carecen de imágenes del incidente.
El asunto fue turnado a Obras Públicas.
