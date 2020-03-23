EL CENTRO — Autoridades registraron el robo de un semirremolque de 53 pies de largo de la compañía Brock Asparagus, situada en los Caminos McCabe y Forrester, según los registros del Alguacil del condado.
El propietario del vehículo notificó al Alguacil del incidente la mañana del viernes 20 de marzo.
Un agente acudió al lugar de los hechos para levantar un informe del crimen.
Denuncian robo de transporte de carga
