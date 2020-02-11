EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado del estacionamiento del edificio central del Condado de Imperial.
Según muestran registros de la policía local, el robo fue reportado la mañana de este domingo 9 de febrero.
La parte denunciante dijo a los oficiales que el vehículo en cuestión es un Acura Legend, color rojo, modelo 1998.
El automóvil fue estacionado a las 8 de la mañana del pasado martes 4 de febrero.
La parte quejosa agregó que al volver al estacionamiento alrededor de las tres de la tarde el vehículo ya no se encontraba en el lugar.
El afectado negó tener conocimiento sobre el posible ladrón.
El vehículo fue ingresado a la lista de automóviles hurtados.
