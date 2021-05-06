EL CENTRO — El robo de una camioneta fue denunciado ante las autoridades locales.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, una camioneta Lincoln Navigator, color blanco, modelo 2008, fue sustraída del estacionamiento de la tienda Vons hace un par de semanas.
La afectada dijo que el vehículo fue robado entre el 16 de abril entre las 9:30 de la mañana y las 10:30 de la noche.
La camioneta contaba con vidrios polarizados y un portaplacas con joyas en la parte trasera.
Los registros policiacos no indican el motivo por el cual la denuncia fue presentada hasta ahora.
