BRAWLEY — Una persona denunció el robo de una camioneta Ford F-250, color blanco, modelo 2014, con placas de California en un lugar no revelado de la Calle River Drive, informó el lunes por la mañana el Departamento de Policía de Brawley.
La camioneta tiene un logo de Sun Valley Hay en su puerta.
