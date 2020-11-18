BRAWLEY — Una camioneta Chevrolet Silverado, modelo 2004, color negro, con placas de Arizona fue reportada como robada de un lugar no revelado en esta ciudad.
El Departamento de Policía de Brawley dio a conocer que el incidente fue denunciado el sábado por la noche.
Según los informes, el vehículo tenía pintura descolorida.
