CALEXICO — Un vehículo más fue reportado como robado, esta vez en la zona noroeste de la ciudad, indican registros del Alguacil.
Este es el tercer incidente de este tipo que se reporta en los últimos días.
De acuerdo a la corporación, el vehículo en cuestión es un pickup Toyota Tacoma, modelo 1998, color verde, con placas de California.
El vehículo fue robado del estacionamiento Willy’s, ubicado en el Camino Cole poniente.
La parte quejosa notificó al Alguacil sobre lo ocurrido la tarde del lunes.
De acuerdo al denunciante, el vehículo fue robado en una fecha anterior, la cual no fue revelada a las autoridades.
Un oficial del Alguacil acudió al sitio para levantar un reporte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.