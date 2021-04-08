EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció el robo de una camioneta la mañana del martes 6 de abril en esta ciudad, indican registros policiacos.
De acuerdo a la denuncia, una persona desconocida se llevó una camioneta Honda Odyssey, color azul, modelo 1998, matrícula 8LKY698.
El robo se perpetró entre la tarde del lunes y la mañana del martes en una residencia situada en la Calle Southwind Drive.
Dentro del vehículo se encontraban una licencia para conducir, una tarjeta del seguro social, cuatro tarjetas bancarias, dos tarjetas de crédito y 600 dólares en efectivo.
Las autoridades indicaron que no había evidencia del presunto ladrón ni imágenes del robo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.