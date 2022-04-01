EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció el robo de su vehículo la mañana de este jueves 31 de marzo.
La parte afectada indicó que su novio presuntamente le habría robado un Honda Accord, modelo 1999, color negro de cuatro puertas.
El vehículo fue visto circular por calle Octava y posteriormente se detuvo en el estacionamiento de un complejo de condominios.
En el lugar, la policía detuvo al presunto responsable y solicitó al propietario del vehículo acudir al sitio para tomar posesión de este.
El vehículo fue removido de la plataforma de vehículos con reporte de robo.
