EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la tarde de este domingo 18 de julio el robo de un automóvil.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 2:28 de la tarde en un domicilio ubicado en la cuadra 2100 de Calle Novena.
La parte denunciante señaló que el vehículo, un Volkswagen Beetle, color plata, fue robado durante la noche.
La parte denunciante proporcionó a la policía el nombre del presunto responsable.
La afectada se negó a presentar cargos contra el sospechoso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.