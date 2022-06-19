EL CENTRO -- Un automóvil fue presuntamente robado de un domicilio cuya dirección fue ocultada por la policía de El Centro.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía alrededor de las 9:34 de la mañana de este sábado 18 de junio que un Kia Rio, modelo 2015, color plata, fue robado la noche anterior.
El propietario del automóvil dijo que el vehículo fue robado luego de que el sospechoso tomara las llaves de un vehículo Honda que estaba abierto.
El robo ocurrió entre las 7:30 de la tarde del viernes y la hora del reporte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.