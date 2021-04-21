EL CENTRO — El propietario de un pickup Toyota Tundra, color rojo, modelo 2001, denunció el robo del automóvil ante las autoridades locales.
El incidente fue reportado a las 3:49 de la tarde del lunes 19 de abril.
El denunciante dijo que el vehículo, que llevaba un remolque, fue sustraído de un domicilio ubicado en el 1296 de Calle Ocotillo Drive.
El afectado dijo haberse ausentado del domicilio desde el sábado 17 de abril.
El vehículo cuenta con matrícula 7K22769.
La unidad fue ingresada en la plataforma de vehículos robados.
