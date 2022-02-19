EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la noche de este viernes 18 de febrero ante la policía de El Centro.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 10:38 de la noche en la comandancia ubicada sobre calle 11.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el denunciante informó que su Honda Accord, color rojo, modelo 1992, fue sustraído de un domicilio cuya dirección no fue revelada por las autoridades entre las 4 de la tarde y las 10 de la noche.
El vehículo, que cuenta con registro en Arizona, tiene defensas color negro.
