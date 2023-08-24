EL CENTRO — Una residente local denunció el robo de su vehículo la mañana de este miércoles 23 de agosto.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de las 6 de la mañana en un domicilio ubicado en la cuadra 900 de Calle Sexta.
La parte quejosa dijo que su Toyota Highlander, modelo 2018, color blanco, fue sustraída del exterior de su residencia.
Del lugar también fueron robadas las llaves del vehículo.
