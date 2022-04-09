EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este viernes 8 de abril, según indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
El robo de un Honda Civic, de dos puertas, modelo 2019, color blanco, fue reportado a las autoridades a las 3:34 de la tarde.
El robo aparentemente fue cometido entre las 7 de la tarde del pasado 4 de abril y las 10:30 de la mañana de este jueves 7 de abril.
El propietario del vehículo dijo haber visto el automóvil por última vez el pasado lunes luego de salir de la ciudad.
El vehículo, que había sido dejado con los seguros puestos, fue ingresado en la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.