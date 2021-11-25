EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este miércoles 24 de noviembre del exterior de un domicilio ubicado en la ciudad de El Centro.
Un reporte de la policía indica que la denuncia fue presentada a las 6:44 de la tarde en el 1056 de avenida Woodward.
La parte denunciante dijo que su BMW, modelo 2004, color plata, fue visto por última vez alrededor de las 2 de la tarde.
El automóvil que cuenta con matrícula de California fue robado entre las 4 y las 6:30 de la tarde de este miércoles.
El vehículo fue inscrito en el registro de automóviles con reporte de robo del estado.
