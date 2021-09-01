EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este martes 31 de agosto en el espacio de casas móviles ubicado en el 225 de Avenida Wake.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que un Hyundai Elantra, color azul, modelo 2017 fue robado del lugar.
El vehículo es propiedad de un llamado “pájaro de la nieve” que no se encontraba en la ciudad, indican registros policiacos.
El robo ocurrió alrededor de las 2 de la tarde del martes.
