EL CENTRO — El propietario de un negocio denunció ante la policía local el robo de un automóvil del lugar.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos el incidente fue denunciado a las 8:28 de la mañana de este jueves 16 de septiembre en el negocio Valley Towing and Auto, ubicado sobre Calle McCullom.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el vehículo robado es un Honda Civic, color gris, modelo 2020.
El robo ocurrió entre las 5 de la tarde del miércoles 15 y las 8 de la mañana del jueves 16.
El denunciante dijo que un empleado aparentemente dejó las llaves del vehículo en el interior, el cual se encontraba sin seguro en las puertas.
