EL CENTRO — Un Toyota Corolla, color blanco, modelo 1998, fue reportado como robado de una residencia ubicada en la cuadra marcada con los números 1500 de Avenida Lenrey.
El robo ocurrió entre la 1 de la madrugada y las 5 de la tarde del martes 9 de junio, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El propietario notificó a la policía el incidente la tarde del mismo martes.
Según los reportes, el vehículo tiene pintura desconchada en el cofre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.