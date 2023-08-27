EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la tarde de este sábado en esta ciudad.
Unresidente de Calexico denuncio ante las autoirdades locales que de un domicilio ubicado en el 1540 de Barbara Worth poniente fue robado un Nissan Pathfinder, modelo 2018, color negro.
El robo ocurrió entre las 8 de la noche del viernes 25 y las 3:20 de la tarde del sábado 26.
Las características del vehículo fueron ingresadas en la lista de autos robados.
El vehículo porta placas 8NWY592 de California.
