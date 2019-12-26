EL CENTRO — El propietario de una camioneta denunció haber sufrido el robo de su vehículo ante la policía local.
La parte denunciante indicó que el vehículo es una camioneta Toyota RAV4, color gris, modelo 2014.
El robo ocurrió entre las 4 de la tarde del 24 de diciembre y las 7 de la mañana del 25.
El vehículo fue robado de un callejón en un domicilio que no fue revelado por las autoridades.
La unidad, cuyas placas son 8JIT482, fue ingresada al sistema de vehículos con reporte de robo.
