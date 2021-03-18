EL CENTRO — El robo de un automóvil fue reportado la mañana del pasado martes 16 de marzo.
La parte afectada reportó el robo minutos después de las 8 de la mañana en la comandancia ubicada sobre calle 11.
La víctima dijo que de su residencia fue robado un automóvil marca Kia, modelo 2020.
El robo se registró en un domicilio ubicado al sur de Calle Cuarta.
