EL CENTRO — Un Honda Civic, modelo 2020, color gris de cuatro puertas fue reportado como robado del estacionamiento de la tienda Target ubicada al Norte de Avenida Imperial, informó el Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El vehículo fue robado alrededor de las 10 de la mañana del jueves 16 de julio, según los registros de la policía local.
El incidente fue reportado al 911 a las 10:40 de la mañana.
De acuerdo al reporte, el Civic tenía placas de papel temporales de California y carecía de otros identificadores.
Los sospechosos son dos hombres que llegaron a la escena en un BMW, color gris de cuatro puertas.
