EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a informes policiacos, una camioneta GMC, modelo 1998, fue robada entre las 6 de la tarde del martes y las 5:45 de la madrugada de este miércoles.
El robo ocurrió en el estacionamiento de la tienda Walmart ubicada al norte de Avenida Waterman norte, anunció el Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El propietario notificó a la policía del incidente alrededor de las 5:45 de la mañana del miércoles 12 de agosto.
