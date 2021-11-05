EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la tarde de este jueves 4 de noviembre el presunto robo de un vehículo.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el vehículo robado fue un Hyundai Accent, modelo 2007.
Según indican registros policiacos el robo se registró alrededor de las 7:10 de la tarde en un domicilio ubicado en el 1790 al poniente de avenida Euclid.
La parte quejosa dijo haber dejado las llaves del vehículo en el interior de la unidad, la cual estaba encendida, mientras se introdujo a su residencia.
El vehículo fue registrado en la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo.
