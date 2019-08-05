CALEXICO — Un automóvil fue reportado como robado la mañana del domingo 4 de agosto.
Según registros del Departamento del Alguacil, el vehículo es un Honda Ft, color plata, de cuatro puertas, modelo 2010.
El vehículo fue reportado como robado a las 10 de la mañana de la Calle Héctor de la Vega Drive.
