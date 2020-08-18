HEBER — De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el robo de un vehículo fue denunciado a las 10 de la mañana de este domingo.
El robo se registró en Calle Main de este poblado, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
De acuerdo a los reportes, una de las ventanas del vehículo se rompió para poder acceder al automóvil.
