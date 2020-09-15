HOLTVILLE — Una camioneta Ford F-150 de color marrón oscuro fue reportada como robada a las 9:30 de la mañana del sábado.
El hurto se reportó en un negocio ubicado sobre la cuadra marcada con los números 1300 del Camino Bonds Corner, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
En Brawley, un Subaru WRX 2017, color blanco, de cuatro puertas, fue reportado como robado a las 12:10 de la madrugada del domingo.
El robo ocurrió en un lugar no revelado de esta ciudad, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
