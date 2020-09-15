Today

Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 107F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 110F. Winds light and variable.